Virus: Actress Parvathy recalls nurse Lini’s sacrifice, labels it an act of humanity

Right after the Eid festivities, Malayalam cinema will see the release of Aashiq Abu’s Virus, a hard-hitting film based on the real-life incidents that took place around the Nipah virus epidemic in Kerala. The film stars a battalion of talented actors including Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Indrajith Sukumaran, Parvathy, Soubin Shahir, Rima Kallingal, Kunchako Boban, Revathy and many others. The Government Nurses Association in Kerala (KGNA) held a special Lini commemoration meeting, which had actress Parvathy making her presence as the special guest. At the event, Parvathy lauded Lini, the nurse who stopped at nothing to save the affected, even though she herself succumbed to the disease.

“Lini had taught us the real meaning of humanity. I was truly very scared during that time and had even thought of taking my parents to the shooting spot of my film. On the same day, I heard the news about Lini’s death. I had called up Sajeesh to express my heartfelt condolences” said the actress. Lini left behind her husband Sajeesh and her two kids Rithul and Sidharth. She passed away on the 21st of May last year, after serving at the Perambra Taluk government hospital for more than two years.

Parvathy, who has a short but important role in Virus, is looking forward to the release of the film, hoping that it would help people connect with the troubles faced by the affected at that point of time. The actress had recently received tons of praise for her performance in Uyare. Playing the role of an acid attack survivor to perfection, Uyare was one of the toughest characters to pull off in her career. The film, which also starred Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali, was widely acclaimed for its writing and performances, being in demand now for remakes in other Indian languages.