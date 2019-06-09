Lmk June 09 2019, 10.57 am June 09 2019, 10.57 am

The new Malayalam medical - survival thriller Virus has opened to phenomenal reviews and increasingly better collections as well. It is based on the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala and has struck a chord with all viewers. With rumours that there may be a Nipah virus outbreak this year too in the state, the film has turned out to be even more topical and relevant. Virus has been directed by Aashiq Abu who has also co-produced the film along with Rima Kallingal. The film has a huge ensemble cast that includes Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Parvathy, Tovino Thomas, Rahman, Indrajith Sukumaran, Soubin Shahir, Rima Kallingal, Madonna Sebastian, Ramya Nambeesan and Revathi.

Ahead of the release of the film, Parvathy posted a heartfelt note on her Instagram, about Rima and how she feels proud for having worked in Rima’s production Virus. She also particularly stated that she “felt so safe in a surrounding so nurturing for an artist like me”.

Excerpts from Parvathy's note:

“Rima, I am so incredibly proud of you. You’ve shown me how to be a game-changer, a truthsayer and an absolutely uncompromising artist by example! Through your company, I have learnt the value of honesty; towards others yes but more importantly, towards oneself! You’ve stuck by me during some very difficult times, showing me how you never back down supporting your people. You’re that friend one can always count on. It takes a lot of courage to be so gracefully open to growth while embodying these values that are quite rare to find these days. It is an ABSOLUTE HONOUR to be part of a movie that starts with the title - “RIMA KALLINGAL PRESENTS”. Here’s to many more, my dearest fellow warrior queen! Let’s keep making art!”, posted Parvathy.