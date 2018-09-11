Visa goof-up delays Mahesh Babu's Maharshi

Just when we thought everything was moving smoothly in the camp of Mahesh Babu’s next film Maharshi, we stumble upon a hurdle that the team is currently experiencing.

While the USA schedule of the film was supposed to take off at the start of this month, it has now been pushed by a couple of weeks. The reason for this is that the visas for the cast and crew of the film have still not been arranged.

Close to 50% of Maharshi will be canned in the USA, and such an avoidable delay from the team has not gone down too well with director Vamshi Paidipally, leaving him miffed. Sources say that Vamshi has planned everything to the T, and such a delay is affecting his rhythm.

According to the reports in Tollywood, Mahesh was supposed to take a day’s break from the shoot of the film to attend the Movie Artists Association (MAA) fundraiser event, but it looks like that will not happen anymore following the ugly spat that took place recently between the president Sivaji Raja and secretary Naresh.

So, once the documentations for Maharshi are set, it should be a smooth sail for the team!