Vishal and Sundar C’s film's satellite rights sold even before the shooting begins!

Want to hear a totally jaw dropping news? We have exclusive information about Sundar C and Vishal’s next film that has not even begun. Our sources said, “Zee Tamil channel acquires the satellite rights of Sundar C-Vishal’s film even before the commencement”. This is rare and mostly happens for biggies in the industry like Rajinikanth or Ajith or Vijay. This in any way does not mean to belittle the director or actor as they enjoy the status of bankable hero and director in the industry.

Vishal is right now on cloud nine after his engagement with Anisha Alla in Hyderabad. The long time bachelor decided to enter the holy matrimony after having been swept off his feet by the smart Anisha. The wedding is likely to happen soon and as regards his professional commitments, he has the pending Ayogya which needs completion. The film is directed by newcomer Venkat Mohan and produced by Gnanavel Raja for Studio Green.

The Sundar C project has to have begun long time ago but for some reasons, it is getting postponed. Now trade sources aver that once Vishal completes Ayogya, the Sundar C project which is Vishal 27 will commence. Sundar C is known for his commercial entertainers and he has the reputation of completing the projects at a quick pace. Although their earlier combo Madha Gaja Raja is yet to see the light, this project is anticipated for the high entertainment quotient that rests on both the technician’s name. The purchase of satellite rights by Zee Tamil for this project before even its commencement is a testimony of the same.