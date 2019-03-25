Vishal and Tamannaah fly off to Turkey for their next!

Vishal may have just got engaged a few days ago, but seemingly, he has no plans of taking a breather and spending time with his fiancée. The actor, after getting done with the shoot for his action thriller Ayogya, has quickly flown away to Turkey to start work on his next film with Sundar C which was long pending. And joining him in the first schedule is Tamannaah. According to a source in the know, we hear “The team would be camping in different locations of the country for a 50-day-long schedule, where a majority of the film would be shot. A couple of songs, three action sequences and a lot of talkie portions are all jotted down for this leg of the shoot, which will also include a lot of supporting artists.”

This is Vishal’s second film which has Tamannaah as the heroine, after Kaththi Sandai. The actress, who received a lot of praise for her performance in the recent release Kanne Kalaimaane, will be getting back into the commercial zone which is a given thanks to Sundar C’s entertainment packaging. Trident Arts are bankrolling this project at a big budget, and have roped in Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose music for the film. Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, who was spotted in films such as Maayanadhi and Varathan, plays the second lead here and will be joining the shoot very soon.

Vishal is now looking forward to the release of his Ayogya, the official remake of the Tollywood blockbuster Temper. The film was initially slated for a release on April 19, but trade pundits have now indicated that it has been pushed to May 10