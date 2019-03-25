image
Tuesday, March 26th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Vishal and Tamannaah fly off to Turkey for their next!

Regional

Vishal and Tamannaah fly off to Turkey for their next!

This is Vishal’s second film which has Tamannaah as the heroine, after Kaththi Sandai.

back
Aishwarya LekshmiKaththi SandaiSundar CTamannaahVishal
nextNayanthara lashes out at Radha Ravi for his comments, labels him a misogynist role model!

within