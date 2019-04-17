image
  3. Regional
Vishal and Venkat Mohan's Ayogya trailer to release on April 19

Regional

Vishal and Venkat Mohan's Ayogya trailer to release on April 19

Ayogya has Raashi Khanna playing the romantic interest of Vishal and is slated to hit the screens on May 10

back
AyogyaJunior NTRK.S. RavikumarKajal AggarwalLight House Movie MakersParthibanPooja DevariyaPuri JagannadhRaashi KhannaSachuTagore MadhuTemperTrending In SouthVamsi KrishnaVenkat MohanVishal
nextTelugu TV actresses Bhargavi and Anusha killed in tragic car accident

within