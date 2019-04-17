Vishal and Venkat Mohan's Ayogya trailer to release on April 19

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 8.04 pm April 17 2019, 8.04 pm

Ayogya is the next in line for release for the tall, dark and handsome Vishal. The film comes to Tamil from Telugu where it was called Temper directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film featured Junior NTR and Kajal Aggarwal. The Tamil version of Temper is directed by Venkat Mohan, an associate of AR Murugadoss. Produced by Tagore Madhu and distributed by Light House Movie Makers, Ayogya has Raashi Khanna playing the romantic interest of Vishal. Parthiban, K S Ravikumar, Sachu, Vamsi Krishna and Pooja Devariya take on the role of supporting characters in Ayogya.

The film was supposed to release this week on April 19 but it got pushed to May 10 which was announced by Vishal in his social media handle. Perhaps, the team thought it wise not to release it in the election week. We have a new update on the film. Our sources suggest a development on the release of the film’s trailer. Ayogya trailer will be revealed on April 19. This date is an ideal one as the movie is slated to hit the screens on May 10 and it would give a sufficient space between the trailer and the release of the movie.

Ayogya’s music is composed by Sam C S and cinematographed by G K Vishnu. National award winning Editor Sreekar Prasad is in charge of editing. Vishal will be playing a cop in the film. Earlier on the actor had donned on Khaki in Vedi, Paayum Puli and Sathyam. Right now the Nadigar Sangam President and Producer Council chief is shooting in Turkey for Sundar C’s film. He is expected to be in Chennai on April 18 to vote for the Lok Sabha elections.