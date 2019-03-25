Vishal blasts Radha Ravi over his obscene comments on Nayanthara

Radha Ravi, actor and president of the Tamil Nadu Dubbing Union, is facing huge flak for making distasteful comments about Nayanthara during a film press meet. Radha Ravi was invited to be the chief guest to the press meet of Nayanthara-starrer Kolayuthir Kaalam, the trailer of which released on the 23rd of March. While speaking, he took digs at Nayanthara and made comments on the kind of roles she is being offered. Nayanthara, though, was not present at the event. Radha Ravi’s comments were tagged by many as misogynistic and a big section of the Tamil film fraternity is speaking up against him.

While actors like Vignesh Shivan, Chinmayi, Taapsee, Swara Bhaskar, Milind Rau and more have been condemning the veteran actor’s words, DMK party put out a statement which said he has been suspended from DMK's primary membership for indiscipline and bringing disrepute to the party. Actor Vishal, who is the the general secretary of Nadigar Sangam, also took to Twitter and lashed out at Radha Ravi. He wrote that he wishes he could sign a letter condemning Radha Ravi’s ‘stupidity’. He further mentioned that the veteran actor should remove ‘Radha’ from his name as it is a woman’s name.

"Nayanthara can act as a ghost and as Goddess Sita as well. Back in those days, if filmmakers have a Goddess character in the film, they'd go for veteran actress KR Vijaya. But now, anybody can play the role. Paatha udane kumbudravangalayum podalam, paatha udane koopadravangalyum podalam (We can cast those who are respected and those who sleep around),” Radha Ravi had said during the press meet of Kolaiyuthur Kaalam. He even made fun of the #metoo movement previously.