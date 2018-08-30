Vishal converts fan clubs into welfare association; first step towards politics!

Yesterday, 29th August, 2018, marked Vishal’s birthday on which the actor chose to celebrate the 100-day run of his blockbuster Irumbu Thirai. But that was not all - he had a surprise announcement to make, where he converted his fan clubs in welfare associations that would work for the betterment of the society.

Vishal also unveiled the flag of the organisation, which had an emblem with the actor’s photo and pictures of APJ Abdul Kalam and Mother Teresa on both sides. He now joins the list of A-list actors such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijay who have done the same with their fan clubs.

Last year, Vishal had contested in the by-election for RK Nagar, but his application was unfortunately rejected by the end of the day.

On the acting part, Vishal’s Sandakozhi-2 is confirmed as an October 18th release. The songs of the film are being unveiled, one by one, as singles, with the second song coming tomorrow on the account of composer Yuvan Shankar Raja’s birthday. The actor has also started shooting for Ayogya, the official Tamil remake of the Telugu blockbuster Temper. The film is directed by Venkat Mohan, an assistant of AR Murugadoss, and has music composed by Sam CS.