Vishal follows Dhanush' footsteps, takes the director's chair

Apart from being a busy actor, producer and distributor, busy with many films, Vishal also holds top posts in the Nadigar Sangam and the TFPC. He is also a TV show host and an aspiring politician. One wonders how he manages his time with so much on his plate. News has now emerged that he will soon be debuting as a director with a film based on stray dogs. Vishal, being an animal lover, has naturally leaned towards such a film, which is a rarity in Indian cinema.

A top actress, most likely Trisha (a huge dog lover), will also be acting in this film. Vishal has apparently locked the script for the film and will announce it formally in early 2019. Pre-production and scripting work are underway already.

Vishal is currently busy shooting for the Temper remake Ayogya, co-starring Raashi Khanna and Pooja Devariya. It must be noted that before he turned an actor with Chellame, he had assisted Arjun in the direction department. So, this news doesn't come as a surprise entirely.

After Dhanush and STR, another top young actor has decided to venture into the direction department. Let's wish Vishal all the luck with this bold new step.