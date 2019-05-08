Vishal has unleashed his anger through Ayogya!

Lmk May 08 2019, 4.15 pm May 08 2019, 4.15 pm

Tall, dark and handsome action star Vishal will have his first release of the year with Ayogya, slated to open on May 10th, coming Friday. Contrary to most of his other films, Ayogya will only be having a Tamil release and not a simultaneous Telugu release as well. Ayogya is the official remake of the Jr NTR starrer Temper which was recently also remade in Bollywood as Simmba, with blockbuster results.

Ayogya is expected to be censored on Wednesday and then race towards its release date. That a big film hasn’t been censored even a few days ahead of its release date is quite a surprise! Vishal tweeted on Monday night that Ayogya was a film which gave him an opportunity to vent out his anger on many shocking incidents in our society. The film deals with the issue of women’s rape and puts out the message that the fear of a death sentence can reduce such crimes.

Finished all work for #Ayogya movie.thank u #mohan for giving me an opportunity to unleash my anger onscreen on so many incidents that happend and shook all of us in our society.”Innimay yevanavudhu oru Ponnae naasam pannanum nenaicha.. thooku dhandana thaanu baiyapadanum”😡😡😡 — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 6, 2019

Screen Scene will be releasing Ayogya in the state. They will be looking at a hat-trick success after Thadam and Natpe Thunai recently. Both these films grossed more than 21 crore each in TN, but the expectations from Ayogya are far bigger. Last year, Vishal struck good form with the summer blockbuster Irumbu Thirai and followed it up with the average earner Sandakozhi 2. He is expected to keep the positive streak going with Ayogya.

Raashi Khanna is the female lead in Ayogya and she makes a good pair with Vishal. The romantic ‘Kanne Kanne’ song video, shot along the beaches of Pondy, has already been released, and the chemistry between the two is quite cracking.