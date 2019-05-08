  3. Regional
Vishal has unleashed his anger through Ayogya!

Regional

Vishal has unleashed his anger through Ayogya!

Vishal says Ayogya was a film which gave him an opportunity to vent out his anger on many shocking incidents in our society.

back
Ayogyajr ntrKanne KanneRaashi KhannaSandakozhi 2SimbaTemperVishal
nextIs Jayam Ravi pairing up with Taapsee in his next?

within