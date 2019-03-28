Vishal injured on the sets of Sundar C film in Turkey

In Com Staff March 28 2019, 3.37 pm March 28 2019, 3.37 pm

Actor Vishal was severely injured as he was tossed along with four wheeler bike (ATV BIKE) at Cappadocia in Turkey. It all happened during the shooting of his untitled next, directed by Sundar C, which had an action packed chasing sequence, choreographed by Anbariv. On an unexpected turn, Vishal got tossed along with the ATV bike and it turned out to be a shock to the entire team. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where treatment was given at once. Vishal has released an official press note regarding this through his PRO.

This untitled film also called as Vishal 27, is produced at a whopping budget by R Ravindran of Trident Arts and is directed by Sundar C. Tamannaah and Aishwarya Lekshmi are playing female lead roles in this film, which has a 50-day schedule planned in Turkey continuously. The shooting of this film commenced last week in Turkey, where important scenes are being filmed in Cappadocia, the same place, where Rajinikanth-Nayanthara’s ‘Konja Neram’ from Chandramukhi was shot.

Vishal 27 will see the actor working under director Sundar C for the third time after Madha Gaja Raja and Aambala. Tamannaah will be his screen partner in this film who was also his pair in Kathi Sandai. It is also reported that Jagapathi Babu may be cast as an antagonist in this film. It was stated that Sundar C wants to complete Vishal 27 in one single schedule in Turkey. With the hero Vishal’s incapacitation right now, it looks like the shooting schedule may be extended a little. All the same, we wish the actor a speedy recovery.