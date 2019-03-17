Vishal is officially engaged to Anisha; pictures here

Popular South Indian actor Vishal got engaged to upcoming Telugu actress Anisha recently in Hyderabad. Their wedding is slated to happen later in the year, either in August or September. It was a private ceremony with about 100 of the pair’s close friends and family members in attendance. The pair looked super-happy, and pictures from the engagement are going viral. Vishal’s sharp crew-cut look suited him really well.
News of their wedding got confirmed when the two officially announced it on their social media accounts on Pongal / Sankranthi day in January. After many years of dodging the marriage bullet, it came as a relief for fans and friends of Vishal that he was finally going to be settling for marital bliss.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Sankranti! To the start of something new. Thank you all for everything you've done; Been a part of my growth, my learning, my observations, my inspiration, my truth, my hurt, my strength, my reason or all that has brought me to where I am today, who I am today. Soon enough, I will be on a new journey and I yearn to live up to all of my dreams and goals and the challenges I have put up for myself. I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart. I vow to give back to him, the families and the people around with this step forward. I vow to be the best that I can be, intention towards collective learning, love and moral value. #LoveAlways
A post shared by Anisha Alla (@bluewatermelon17) on
Some of the noteworthy industry names in attendance at the engagement ceremony were Mohanlal and his wife, Vikranth, Vishnu Vishal, Karthi, Mysskin, Pandiraj, Lingusamy, Khushboo, Raashi Khanna, Atharvaa, Sriman, Manobala and Ponvannan.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to #Vishal and #Anisha on their Engagement ❤️ #celebritycoupleinsta
A post shared by Celebrity Couple (@celebritycouple.insta) on
View this post on Instagram
Vishal and Anisha engagement😍😍😍 #kollywood #tamilwedding #wedding #love #couple #couplegoals #bollywood #sangeeth #vishal #engagement #bride #look #red #redlove #tamil #lehenga #lipstick #cute #amazing #weddingbells #weddingä
A post shared by Tamil_Wedding_ (@tamil_wedding_) on
On the career front, Vishal’s next release would be Ayogya (the official remake of NTR’s hit Temper), and it is said to be postponed to May 10th although April 19th had already been announced officially by the team a few days back. The film may be postponed due to the impending Lok Sabha elections scheduled in TN on April 18th. The film is gearing up for its censor process.