Vishal is officially engaged to Anisha; pictures here

Popular South Indian actor Vishal got engaged to upcoming Telugu actress Anisha recently in Hyderabad. Their wedding is slated to happen later in the year, either in August or September. It was a private ceremony with about 100 of the pair’s close friends and family members in attendance. The pair looked super-happy, and pictures from the engagement are going viral. Vishal’s sharp crew-cut look suited him really well.

News of their wedding got confirmed when the two officially announced it on their social media accounts on Pongal / Sankranthi day in January. After many years of dodging the marriage bullet, it came as a relief for fans and friends of Vishal that he was finally going to be settling for marital bliss.

Some of the noteworthy industry names in attendance at the engagement ceremony were Mohanlal and his wife, Vikranth, Vishnu Vishal, Karthi, Mysskin, Pandiraj, Lingusamy, Khushboo, Raashi Khanna, Atharvaa, Sriman, Manobala and Ponvannan.

On the career front, Vishal’s next release would be Ayogya (the official remake of NTR’s hit Temper), and it is said to be postponed to May 10th although April 19th had already been announced officially by the team a few days back. The film may be postponed due to the impending Lok Sabha elections scheduled in TN on April 18th. The film is gearing up for its censor process.