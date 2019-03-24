Vishal Krishna and Raashi Khanna's upcoming movie Ayogya wraps up shoot

Vishal Krishna’s Ayogya directed by debutant Venkat Mohan was all geared up to get a release in January. It then got pushed to April and now, finally, it will see a release on May 10. The film got delayed possibly due to the non-completion of the shoot. Fans by now are quite eager to see how this film will turn out. Now, the lead actress Raashi Khanna has announced on Twitter that the shooting has finally been wrapped! She also posted a few pictures of her team.

She shared the news and wrote that she had a wonderful time shooting with the team and she cannot wait for her fans to see this film soon. The film’s original version was in Telugu. Temper released in 2015 and it was an action flick written by Vakkantham Vamsi and directed by Puri Jagannadh with Junior NTR and Kajal Aggarwal playing the lead roles. The film revolves around a rape case and how that changes a bad cop into a good one. Recently, it was also remade in Hindi with Ranveer Singh in the lead role and was titled Simmba.

Worked with such a wonderful team and made some great memories! Looking forward to you guys watching it soon.. 😊@ivenkatmohan @VishalKOfficial @TagoreMadhu pic.twitter.com/UeE3jPk6XZ — Raashi Khanna (@RaashiKhanna) March 24, 2019

The teaser of the film was unveiled in February and it got quite a lot of good responses from the audiences. Ayogya will be Vishal’s 26th film. R Parthiepan, KS Ravikumar, Sachu, Vamsi and Pooja play pivotal roles in the film. Sam CS is the music composer, R Karthik is in charge of the cinematography and Ruben is the editor. An official announcement about the film’s release date is yet to be made by the makers. Stay tuned for further updates.