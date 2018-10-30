Vishal on a tight schedule with sequels as one isn't enough!

Vishal, who had two impressive films to his name with Thupparivaalan and Irumbu Thirai, took the back seat with Sandakozhi 2 which went on to become an average performer at the box office. The actor is now working on Ayogya, the official remake of the Telugu blockbuster Temper. Directed by AR Murugadoss’ assistant Venkat Mohan, the film has Raashi Khanna as the heroine while Pooja Devaraiya will be seen in a pivotal role.

Next, Vishal has the Sundar C project which will begin early next year, but what might seem more interesting is his upcoming set of films which are all sequels. The first of them all would be Thupparivaalan 2.

Mysskin has already finalised the script for this exciting sequel. According to sources close to the director, the film will take off in a foreign country and then travel down to Chennai. This time, Vishal would be producing it as a bilingual for both the Tamil and Telugu audiences.

The sequel of Irumbu Thirai too is in process. Though Mithran is now concentrating on his film with Sivakarthikeyan, he has simultaneously worked on this script as well. If things go right, it will begin immediately after the director gets done with his current commitment.

Surprisingly, Vishal has revealed that Sandakozhi 3 will definitely happen in the future. Lingusamy is now developing the storyline for the project, which is still in a nascent stage.