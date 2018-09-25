Vishal predicts a future in direction for Keerthy Suresh

The team of Sandakozhi 2 met the press in Chennai on Monday evening ahead of their big fat audio launch event. Vishal went down the memory lane and fondly recalled how director Lingusamy trusted a newcomer like him and made him an action hero with the first part of Sandakozhi, back in 2005. The film was supposed to be made with Vijay or Suriya, but destiny had other plans.

Vishal also thanked his dad for taking Sandakozhi to Andhra and making it a highly successful film there too. He said that the second part would be getting a really huge release all over South on October 18th, in both Tamil and Telugu.

Vishal also complimented his pair Keerthy Suresh, stating that she earned the respect with her spectacular act in Mahanati. Vishal said that Keerthy was a prospective director due to her sound writing skills and that she would become a good director in the near future.

Keerthy said that Sandakozhi 2 was a film that she enjoyed working on, after Mahanati. Lingusamy called Keerthy a poem ('kavidhai') and said that he wished to work with her in many more films including Sandakozhi Part 3. Editor Praveen KL and actor Marimuthu also appreciated Keerthy for her work in the film.