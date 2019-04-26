Vishal questions popular theatre exhibitor over the strict rule on Avengers: Endgame

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 2.55 pm April 26 2019, 2.55 pm

Amidst sky-high expectations, Marvel Studios' production venture, Avengers: Endgame has finally hit the screens, opening up to highly positive reviews. The final instalment of the Avengers franchise enjoys an ultimately huge fanbase in Chennai and that has assured a mega grand opening at the box office. The film's first shows started as early as 4 am in the morning and the fans were in complete celebration mode inside the theatre premises. The theatre exhibitors have also shared that the film has got some record-breaking collections already with the advanced bookings.

With this strong hype surrounding the film, it is quite common to see the audience getting excited inside the theatre sharing photos and videos, capturing shots from the screen. Mr Rakesh Gowthaman, Managing Director of Vettri Theatres, in Chennai, revealed that his theatre management would be strict during the initial shows and wouldn't allow the fans to capture any moment that is playing on the screen. He said the management has made this decision to maintain the suspense and not let any spoilers out to the audience who will watch the film in the coming days.

However, this decision has caught the attention of actor and TFPC (Tamil Film Producer Council) President, Vishal's attention.

Huh??? Well well well. Finally. I would expect this for Tamil movies which flow in week afta week than English films that come in once a year. — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) 25 April 2019

The Irumbu Thirai actor questioned why is there a partiality towards the English films. He asked why the same decision is not made for the new Tamil film releases that come out every weekend. Vishal's question looked legitimate as we would have seen the fans sharing the title card and hero introduction sequences on their social media space, thereby spoiling the effect of the audience who would be watching the film in the next shows to come. Later, Rakesh replied to Vishal by assuring that he respects cinema on a larger picture and would maintain this rule for Tamil films also.