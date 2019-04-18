Vishal shoots for the most expensive climax sequence in his career yet!

Siddarthsrinivas April 18 2019, 2.06 pm April 18 2019, 2.06 pm

Despite his injury worries, Vishal has been busy shooting for his film with Sundar C in the mainlands of Turkey. After filming some talkie portions and a bike chase sequence, the team are now occupied with the massive climax portion of the film, which is being filmed on a highway. According to sources close to the team, this is Vishal’s most expensive climax of his career, as it is being shot on a grand scale with stunt masters who have been roped in from foreign countries. “For the climax sequence, Sundar C wanted to make use of the glossy Boeing 757-200 aircraft. Though it was not easy to arrange, Vishal somehow got it done. The action in this particular scene will definitely jolt you,” says a birdie from the unit.

Tamannaah and Aishwarya Lekshmi play the female leads in this commercial entertainer that will fall into the brackets of Sundar C’s packaging. After finishing off this particular schedule, Vishal will fly back to Chennai to kick start the promotional run for his action thriller Ayogya, which is gearing up for a release in May. Though the makers had first announced that it would hit the screens on the 10th of May, it looks like there is a reshuffling on cards with films like Mr Local and Sindhubaadh being rearranged from their initially announced dates.

In the meantime, Vishal has also confirmed that the sequel for his blockbuster crime thriller Thupparivaalan will be going on floors from the second half of 2019. Director Mysskin is currently working on the screen version of the script and will be meeting Vishal soon for a final narration.