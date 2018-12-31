Vishal to finally get married in early 2019 ?

At age 41, the tall, dark and handsome hero Vishal remains an eligible bachelor from the South Indian film fraternity. Whenever he is asked by the media about his marriage, he dodges the bullet stating some reason or the other. He and actress Varu Sarathkumar were rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now but the two have never admitted to getting married and maintained that they were just close friends.

The latest buzz in media circles is that Vishal will finally be getting married in 2019. The actor’s father, Mr GK Reddy, has also confirmed the news to some Tamil media outlets. Anisha, the daughter of a businessman based in Hyderabad, is said to be the chosen one to get Vishal’s hand in marriage. The engagement is said to happen very soon in Hyderabad and the wedding date will be announced on that day.

The new Nadigar Sangam building is expected to be ready around March - April. Vishal’s wedding date will supposedly be soon after that launch event. As the secretary of the Nadigar Sangam, the actor had maintained all along that he would get married only after the new Nadigar Sangam building had been constructed. So, has the time finally arrived?