Vishal is the current General Secretary of Nadigar Sangam and also the President of Producer Council. The election for Nadigar Sangam is all set to happen on the 23rd June. During the last elections, a team called as Pandavar Ani comprising of Vishal, Nasser, Karthi, Ponvannan and Karunas contested the elections and won it. One of the election manifestos of this team was to construct a building for Nadigar Sangam. Recalling this, Vishal had vowed in his twitter handle that he would surely complete it having taken the task.
In his Twitter page, Vishal had shared a picture of him with his father G K Reddy mentioning him as his inspiration, to be honest and do good things. He also states that he gets all his strength from his dad. He vows that a task that he started, he would surely complete it mentioning the Nadigar Sangam building which is being built with a lot of honesty and sincerity. He would also not stand down, he adds. People view this expression in connection with the upcoming Nadigar Sangam elections which are expected to be hotter than the country's general election.When the Pandavar Ani won the elections last time, they promised along with a building, a marriage hall and a state of the art gym for its members. There were also many legal hurdles regarding the property. Construction began after that and has been going on for the past three years. Karthi recently donated one crore to the construction of the building. We need to wait and see the results of the election and how things are going to be taken forward. On the work front, Vishal is committed to Sundar C's untitled film for which he shot in Turkey for more than a month. His recent release Ayogya directed by Venkat Mohan had met with decent reviews. Vishal's marriage to Anisha Alla Reddy is also slated to happen soon.