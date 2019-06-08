In Com Staff June 08 2019, 7.30 pm June 08 2019, 7.30 pm

Vishal is the current General Secretary of Nadigar Sangam and also the President of Producer Council. The election for Nadigar Sangam is all set to happen on the 23rd June. During the last elections, a team called as Pandavar Ani comprising of Vishal, Nasser, Karthi, Ponvannan and Karunas contested the elections and won it. One of the election manifestos of this team was to construct a building for Nadigar Sangam. Recalling this, Vishal had vowed in his twitter handle that he would surely complete it having taken the task.

My dad. My inspiration. I met u and got all my strength and inspiration to be honest and do good and achieve Wat I started. I will finish it. Nadigar sangam building is being built wit honesty and sincerity. I will not stand down. pic.twitter.com/omU9ejhGrF — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) June 7, 2019