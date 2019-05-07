Vishal's Ayogya clears censor certification with a U/A!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 8.20 pm May 07 2019, 8.20 pm

It is already known that Vishal is all set to be seen next in Ayogya. The film is directed by Venkat Mohan and produced by Madhu for Light House Movie Makers and distributed by Screen Scene. It is the Tamil remake of the Telugu blockbuster hit Temper starring Junior NTR and Kajal Aggarwal. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release and after a delay, it is all set to hit the theatres on May 10th! But we have some exciting news for Vishal fans! Ayogya has been given a U/A censor certification.

Our source revealed, “Ayogya has completed all the censor formalities and it has been given a U/A certificate. The news will be officially announced too.” This is definitely good news for his fans as now there will not be a major restriction of age for audiences to watch this film. This film will see Raashi Khanna playing the female lead opposite Vishal. The cast of this movie also includes veterans Sachu, KS Ravikumar & Parthiban Radhakrishnan and also has Arjai, Pooja Devariya, Vamsi Krishna, Sonia Agarwal and Devadarshini. As per the trailer, Vishal will be seen as a bad cop in this film. He is seen threatening people for bribes and even taking money from a beggar.

Sam CS has composed the music for this movie which has cinematography by VI Karthik and editing by Ruben. Meanwhile, Vishal has begun working on director Sundar C's movie, following which he will be seen in Mysskin's project - touted to be the sequel to Thupparivalan!