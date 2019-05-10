Vishal’s Ayogya gets pushed once again in the last minute; a unique type of confusion in this week’s Tamil releases

In Com Staff May 10 2019, 11.59 am May 10 2019, 11.59 am

This Friday, the May 10, is marked by a lot of confusion associated with this week releases of Tamil films. Sam Anton directorial 100 was to release today and a press show was also held earlier this week. But the director came out and said the film will not hit the screens today. Then, again, it was announced that this Atharvaa starrer is releasing today. Jiiva starrer Kee which was in the cans for a very long time is finally seeing the light of the day. Neeya 2 starring Jai and three heroines were to release today, got pushed to May 24. But the mother of all disappointment should be the Vishal starrer Ayogya which got trounced at the last minute.

Audiences and movie buffs who were at the theatres to catch a glimpse of their favourite action hero Vishal were in for a total shock and disappointment as they were told that the film is not releasing today. Various reasons were attributed to this. One section of the media stated that there is a problem between Vishal and the producer Madhu. There is another school of thought that attributed the non-release to the Tamil Nadu government taking over the TFPC which is headed by Vishal.

As I wait. For my hardwork called #ayogya to release. I did my best.more than an https://t.co/nThd9d438M always. I groomed my child since it came on my lap.BUT.not enuf??? #gajjnimohamed. My time will come. I continue my journey Gb pic.twitter.com/yjKHQitJ7O — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Vishal took to his social media handle to express his helplessness when he said that he did his best for the release but wondered if it is not enough. He was also hopeful that his time would come. His update was accompanied by an image that had an elephant caught in a narrow-necked beaker. Meanwhile, other trade pundits had stated that talks are on and in most probability, the film would be ready for the audience’s consumption from this afternoon. Ayogya features Raashi Khanna as the female lead directed by Venkat Mohan. It is the remake of Telugu film Temper.