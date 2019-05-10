  3. Regional
Vishal’s Ayogya gets pushed once again in the last minute; a unique type of confusion in this week’s Tamil releases

Regional

Vishal’s Ayogya gets pushed once again in the last minute; a unique type of confusion in this week’s Tamil releases

Ayogya features Raashi Khanna and Vishal as the lead actors.

back
AyogyaRaashi KhannatamilTemperTrending In SouthVenkat MohanVishal
nextMahesh Babu's Maharshi sails past half-a-million-dollar milestone in USA premieres

within