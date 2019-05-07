Vishal's Ayogya to have THIS special song from an Allu Arjun film!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 8.18 pm May 07 2019, 8.18 pm

Vishal’s action-thriller Ayogya is finally set to release on May 10 and make his fans extremely happy, because the wait is finally coming to an end. Initially, the film was supposed to release on April 19 and when it got delayed, Vishal's fans were extremely disappointed. But, as they say, the more you wait, the sweeter it is! Ayogya is the Tamil remake of the super hit Telugu film Temper that had Junior NT Rama Rao and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and was directed by Puri Jagannadh. Now, we have some interesting news for you about this film!

The first single from the movie titled 'Kanne Kanne' has been out for a few days now and needless to say, people already love it. Now, our sources have revealed to us that the film will have a song from one of Allu Arjun’s Telugu films. Speaking to us, the source revealed, “One song from Allu Arjun's Telugu film Sarrainodu has been added to the film. The Tamil version of the song which is called Blockbuster will be there in the film.” Well, it would be interesting to see how Vishal matches up to the steps of Allu Arjun! Let’s wait and watch.

Vishal is joined by Raashi Khanna as the heroine, in Ayogya. The supporting cast boasts of Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Sachu, Pooja Devariya, Vamsi Krishna and many others. Bankrolled by Tagore Madhu and distributed by Light House Movie Makers, Ayogya’s music is by Sam CS while GK Vishnu and Sreekar Prasad have taken care of the cinematography and editing departments, respectively.