Vishal’s Ayogya tops the Chennai box office despite delayed release

Lmk May 13 2019, 6.17 pm May 13 2019, 6.17 pm

Two of the three new Tamil releases, Ayogya and 100, had a delayed release in theaters; they made it to the screens only on Saturday. Ayogya still topped the Chennai city weekend box office, grossing Rs 69 lakhs in 2 days. Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi followed in the 2nd spot, grossing Rs 64 lakhs in its opening 4 days. Kee took the 3rd spot grossing Rs 39 lakhs in Chennai in 3 days. The film did particularly well on its opening day when Ayogya and 100 couldn’t release. 100 settled for the 4th spot, grossing Rs 25 lakhs in 2 days while the all time blockbuster Avengers: Endgame completed the top 5 list. The film has grossed a whopping Rs 9.51 crores after 17 days in running and has an outside chance of hitting the elusive Rs 10 crores mark in Chennai.

Student of the Year, with a gross of Rs 19 lakhs in its opening 3 days, took the 6th spot, while the blockbuster Kanchana 3 took the 7th spot. Kanchana 3 has grossed a fantastic Rs 7.44 crores in 24 days. Last week’s K13 also figures in the Chennai top 10 and has grossed a decent Rs 1.18 crore after 10 days in theaters.

On the whole, it was a weekend (particularly Sunday) when the IPL final between CSK and MI dominated public interest. The Sunday numbers of all films were clearly affected by the cricket fever which gripped the state. They’ll be looking to cover some lost ground in the weekdays as the summer holiday season is underway.