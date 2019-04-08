Vishal’s film Ayogya gets a new release date, will now hit the screens on May 10!

In Com Staff April 08 2019, 7.43 pm April 08 2019, 7.43 pm

Nadigar Sangam President and Producer Council chief Vishal was recently in the news after suffering from an injury while shooting for an action sequence in Turkey, for his upcoming Sundar C film. He has slowly recovered and his pictures with a few school kids in Turkey for a song shoot from this film were also shared by his fans on social media. Meanwhile, we have some exciting news on his other film Ayogya, whose inordinate delay led to the postponement of shoot for Sundar C’s film as well.

The Ayogya team has now announced that the film will hit the screens on the 10th of May, in time for the summer vacations. Ayogya is the Tamil remake of the super hit Telugu film Temper that had Junior NT Rama Rao and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and was directed by Puri Jagannadh. Newcomer Venkat Mohan brings this Telugu film to Tamil. In Ayogya, Vishal is joined by Raashi Khanna as the heroine. The supporting cast boasts of Parthiban, K S Ravikumar, Sachu, Pooja Devariya, Vamsi Krishna and others.

Bankrolled by Tagore Madhu and distributed by Light House Movie Makers, Ayogya is an action project apt for a hero like Vishal. Sam C S has handled the music while G K Vishnu and Sreekar Prasad take care of the cinematography and editing departments, respectively. The audio rights of this film have been bagged by Lahiri Music. Last month, Vishal had announced the release date of Ayogya as 19th April. But the film got pushed further without a confirmed date, before it has now been confirmed as May 10th! Hope the makers conform to this and release the movie on the said date!