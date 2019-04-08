image
  3. Regional
Vishal’s film Ayogya gets a new release date, will now hit the screens on May 10!

Regional

Vishal’s film Ayogya gets a new release date, will now hit the screens on May 10!

Ayogya was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on April 19

back
AyogyaRaashi Khannarelease dateTrending In SouthVishal
nextExclusive: Vijay to play a football coach in his next with director Atlee, massive football set erected in Chennai

within