Vishal's Irumbu Thirai hits the century mark!

The Vishal - Arjun - Samantha starrer, Irumbu Thirai, completes 100 days in theaters today. It's still running a show in Chennai's Escape multiplex. The film was a slick cyber-crime thriller directed by debutant Mithran. The film opened to rave reviews and good box-office collections. The public could relate to the content, and it served as an awareness of how our information is vulnerable in the current digital era. The film later released in Telugu as Abhimanyudu and went on to achieve significant numbers there as well. Superstar Mahesh Babu also had good things to say about the film.

A grand celebration event has been planned to celebrate the film's big success in Chennai's Kalaivanar Arangam on 29th August, 2018, which also happens to be Vishal's birthday. Irumbu Thirai has firmly brought Vishal back on the winning track after some of his recent films failed to click with viewers.

Meanwhile, Vishal's 25th film Sandakozhi 2 will have its first single track launched on Monday, 20th August 2018. Yuvan takes care of the music for SK2, just like the first part. His work was a big stand out factor in Irumbu Thirai as well. Sandakozhi 2 will release on 18th October, 2018 and is a Lingusamy directorial.