Vishal's magnanimous gesture for Tamil Nadu farmers wins hearts!

Over the past few years, Vishal has come across as a bold and forthright person who cares for society and doesn’t just restrict himself to his film career. He has also made it clear that he has an interest in politics to get into serving the public formally in the coming years. As an actor, his recent release Ayogya has received good reviews from the majority of viewers. But the numbers of the film at the box office have strangely been strictly average due to a variety of reasons. This remake of Temper, with a different climax, will also have to contend with tough competition this coming weekend from Mr Local and Monster.

This being the case, Vishal’s camp announced on Wednesday evening that 1 rupee from every ticket of Ayogya sold will be donated towards farmer's welfare in Tamil Nadu. Vishal earlier announced a similar scheme after the release of Thupparivaalan and that ticket money was donated to farmers during his Sandakozhi 2 audio launch last year. How much ever the final amount collected is, we give it to Vishal for having come up with such an idea again and focus his attention on farmers.

Vishal is busy with a bunch of films up next. He has Thupparivaalan 2, a film with Sundar C and also a film in which he is playing an army man again after Irumbu Thirai, to name a few. He will also be getting married to his fiance Anisha later this year. 2019 is all packed and exciting for this quintessential tall, dark and handsome hero.