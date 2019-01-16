Vishal overjoyed as he announces engagement with Anisha Alla Reddy

After several months and years of speculation over his marriage, it is now certain that leading actor Vishal and upcoming Telugu actress Anisha Alla Reddy (who was seen in the blockbuster Arjun Reddy as one of Vijay Deverakonda’s friends) would be entering wedlock soon this year. Both of them confirmed the news on their respective social media platforms. Pictures of the two together are going viral in a big way. Vishal has tweeted that he would be announcing the exact date soon.

The 41-year-old Vishal was rumored to be in a relationship with actress Varu Sarathkumar but now it looks like they were just friends. Vishal’s wedding to Anisha is expected to happen in Chennai, in the soon to be ready new Nadigar Sangam building. Over recent years, questions on Vishal’s marriage would be a constant in all his interviews and press meets. His close industry friends, including Yash at the Chennai press meet of KGF, also spoke about their wish to see him getting married soon. Happy times are finally here, now!

On the film front, Vishal’s next would be Ayogya, set for release in April. It is the official remake of the NTR hit Temper which was recently also remade in Hindi as Simmba, with blockbuster results.