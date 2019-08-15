In Com Staff August 15 2019, 6.45 pm August 15 2019, 6.45 pm

Vishal has been having an eventful period in his career with his movie Irumbu Thirai becoming a blockbuster followed by a dud in Sandakozhi 2 before again hitting the high notes with his last release Ayogya. The Tamil remake of the super hit Telugu movie Temper, which had Jr NTR in the lead, Ayogya gave Vishal yet another blockbuster hit. Following this movie, it was announced that Vishal would be joining hands with director Sundar C for his next project but it got slightly delayed after the strapping actor got himself injured. However, he did not take too long to recuperate and get back to shoot. Now, we have an exciting update about this movie!

Yesterday, director Sundar C's wife Khushboo took to her Twitter account to reveal the title and first look of this new project! It was announced that this movie has been titled Action. It is known that Tamannaah will be playing one of the female leads while the other would be talented Mollywood actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, who will be marking her Tamil debut with this project! Action is being financed by R Ravindran under his Trident Arts banner and youth sensation Hip Hop Adhi will be scoring the music for this venture! Yogi Babu has also been roped in for an important role.