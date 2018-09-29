Vishal's new Sandakozhi 2 trailer is an absolute cracker

Ahead of its big release on October 18, the trailer of Sandakozhi 2 was launched recently. The trailer has reportedly been cut by trailer specialist Anthony Ruben while Praveen KL is in charge of editing the actual film.

It's quite an impressive trailer which presents the crux of the Sandakozhi brand - rural TN setting, a strong mass hero in the form of Vishal, a powerful Rajkiran, a bubbly heroine, a terrifying villain, great action scenes, hero/community glorification punch lines and of course Yuvan Shankar Raja's enjoyable music score. Lingusamy seems to be in the right groove here.

Keerthy Suresh is the bubbly heroine this time around and she appears endearing and adorable. Her selfie moment with kids while riding a scooter, is quite striking. Varu Sarathkumar as the main antagonist seems to be more than a handful for the hero and proudly states that even women can wield the sickle as expertly as the men.

Sandakozhi 2 will have a grand release in both Tamil and Telugu and all the distribution deals have been locked for great rates. The trailer suggests a cracker of a rural mass entertainer and a potential box office winner.