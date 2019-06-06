South Indian Artist Association or the Nadigar Sangam is very popular in the Tamil cinema and its elections are quite talked-about. Last time around in 2015, a team called Pandavar Ani consisting of Vishal, Nasser, Karthi, Ponvannan and Karunas won a bitterly fought election and wrested the power from the then-President Sarathkumar. Much was expected from this team, but sadly this team has also been involved in many controversies. Now, the Pandavar Ani has announced the team for the next elections which are slated to take place on June 23.
Although a lot of people are dissatisfied with Pandavar Ani, Vishal is quite confident of winning the Nadigar Sangam elections this time too. On Wednesday, Pandavar Ani announced the names of those actors from their team who will be contesting the election this time. While Nasser, Vishal, and Karthi will once again contest for President, Secretary and Treasurer posts respectively, there is a change in one post for Vice President. Karunas, who was a Vice President in the last committee, will once again compete but Poochi Murugan has joined the team replacing Ponvannan for the second VP post.
It was a surprise to not find the Executive Committee members in the current team like Udhaya, Sangeetha, Nalini, Vignesh, Nirosha and Ayub Khan. However names like Khushbu, Hemachandran and Latha have been added. The contestants for 24 Executive Committee member posts include Sriman, Pasupathy, Ramana, Nanda, Thalapathy Dinesh, Sonia Bose, Kutty Padmini, Kovai Sarala , Prem, Rajesh, Manobala, Gerald, Kalimuthu, Ratnappa, M A Prakash, Ajay Rathnam, Prasanna, Jr Balaiya, Hemachandran, Khushbu, MGR Latha, Nithin Sathya, Saravanan, Adhi, Vasudevan and Gandhi Karaikudi. With the elections announced to happen on June 23. Let's wait and watch we see who will be taking over the mantle of Nadigar Sangam this time.