South Indian Artist Association or the Nadigar Sangam is very popular in the Tamil cinema and its elections are quite talked-about. Last time around in 2015, a team called Pandavar Ani consisting of Vishal, Nasser, Karthi, Ponvannan and Karunas won a bitterly fought election and wrested the power from the then-President Sarathkumar. Much was expected from this team, but sadly this team has also been involved in many controversies. Now, the Pandavar Ani has announced the team for the next elections which are slated to take place on June 23.

Although a lot of people are dissatisfied with Pandavar Ani, Vishal is quite confident of winning the Nadigar Sangam elections this time too. On Wednesday, Pandavar Ani announced the names of those actors from their team who will be contesting the election this time. While Nasser, Vishal, and Karthi will once again contest for President, Secretary and Treasurer posts respectively, there is a change in one post for Vice President. Karunas, who was a Vice President in the last committee, will once again compete but Poochi Murugan has joined the team replacing Ponvannan for the second VP post.