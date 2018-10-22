image
Monday, October 22nd 2018
English
Vishal's Pandemkodi 2 covers decent ground with its opening

Regional

Vishal's Pandemkodi 2 covers decent ground with its opening

LmkLmk   October 22 2018, 5.36 pm
back
Box OfficeEntertainmentKeerthy SureshPandemkodi 2regionalSandakozhi 2Vishal
nextSarkar scuffle: Plagiarism charges levied on director AR Murugadoss
ALSO READ

Badhaai Ho delivers a hit, Namaste England fails to impress!

Prequel of Vada Chennai to roll out as a web-series!

Vishal's Sandakozhi 2 opening report looks impressive