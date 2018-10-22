Vishal's Pandemkodi 2 covers decent ground with its opening

Vishal is one of the few Tamil heroes who has a good base in Telugu too, along with Rajinikanth, Suriya and Karthi. His latest release Sandakozhi 2 had a simultaneous release in the Telugu states, as Pandemkodi 2. In the two Telugu states, the film has come out with a share of 5.05 cr after its opening 4 days, with a gross of close to 10 cr. The film did its best business in Nizam (share of 1.42 cr) followed by Ceded (share of 1.28 cr).

These are decent figures but the film has a long way to go before it can emerge commercially viable in the Telugu states. But it is clear that Pandemkodi 2 definitely won't reach the massive success level of Abhimanyudu, the Telugu dubbed version of Irumbu Thirai, Vishal's superhit earlier in the year.

Sandakozhi 2 meanwhile also had a good opening in Tamil Nadu despite average reviews. The long festival weekend has clearly helped its cause. In Chennai city, the film has grossed 1.92 cr in its opening 4 days with hardly any drops. The other new release Vada Chennai topped the charts while Sandakozhi 2 was steady in the 2nd place.