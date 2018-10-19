Vishal's Sandakozhi 2 opening report looks impressive

The Vishal - Keerthy Suresh - Rajkiran - Varu Sarathkumar starrer Sandakozhi 2, directed by Lingusamy, opened in theatres on Thursday, October 18th. Though the overall consensus is that it isn't anywhere near the levels of the blockbuster first part, the film has received a 'watchable' verdict from the majority of reviewers and the viewing public.

Sandakozhi 2 started on a very low note on Thursday morning but picked up well over the course of the day to come out with a good Day1 TN gross of around 4.5 CR. The Chennai city gross is 47 lakhs. This TN opening figure is way better compared to Vishal’s last release Irumbu Thirai and Thupparivaalan before that.

Sandakozhi 2 and the other new release Vada Chennai performed at almost the same level on Thursday. While the former is catered to the family audience and the rural belts, the latter is attracting the male audience in droves. Both the films are for a different set of audience and the box-office is benefiting overall.

The recent dream phase in Tamil cinema continues with these two new films. We have to see how they sustain in the long run, till Sarkar arrives on November 6.