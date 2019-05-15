Vishal’s Thupparivaalan 2 will be taking off at this foreign locale!

Siddarthsrinivas May 15 2019, 12.09 am May 15 2019, 12.09 am

Just as his Ayogya opened to fairly positive reviews all round, Vishal started shooting for his film with debutant director Anand, which is said to be a sequel-in-spirit to his Irumbu Thirai. The new film has Shraddha Srinath playing a cop, while Vishal will be seen as an army man. The actor is looking to wrap up a majority of the shoot for this film and the one with Sundar C before the 15th of August, as he has plans to start work on the Thupparivaalan sequel thereon.

According to a source close to director Mysskin, we hear “Unlike the first part, Thupparivaalan 2 will be predominantly shot at overseas locations. The first schedule for the film is being planned at Turkey, with Mysskin set to visit the country for a location recce very soon.” While Prasanna is expected to return to play Vishal’s assistant, it will be interesting to see who Mysskin would like to draw into the sequel, as the first part had memorable characters played by Vinay, Andrea, Anu Emmanuel and Pandiarajan.

Thupparivaalan’s first part released in 2017, and was regarded as one of the best detective thrillers in Tamil cinema. Mysskin’s writing and execution was largely appreciated, with Vishal turning in a good performance as the Indian Sherlock Holmes. Expectations are high for the sequel which should bring in a solid amount of brain and brawn.

Meanwhile, Vishal’s Ayogya is doing well in theatres with a great response from his fans and movie buffs. Directed by Venkat Mohan, the film is an official remake of Tollywood blockbuster Temper, with slight changes made to suit the Tamil audiences. Ayogya had its release delayed by a day due to financial hurdles, but is having a smooth run at theaters now.