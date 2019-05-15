  3. Regional
Vishal’s Thupparivaalan 2 will be taking off at this foreign locale!

Regional

Vishal’s Thupparivaalan 2 will be taking off at this foreign locale!

Thupparivaalan 2 will be predominantly shot at overseas locations.

back
AyogyaIrumbu ThiraiMysskinShraddha SrinathSundar CThupparivaalanVenkat Mohan
nextIs Anushka playing a special cameo in Rajamouli’s RRR?

within