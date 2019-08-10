In Com Staff August 10 2019, 2.14 pm August 10 2019, 2.14 pm

The elder son of veteran actor Mohan Babu - Vishnu Manchu is an actor, director, producer, entrepreneur and an educationalist among other things. Following an eventful career in movies, which began as a child artist and later as a lead actor, Manchu got married to Viranica Reddy, in 2009! The couple welcomed their first children - twin daughters, in the year 2011! The couple was then blessed with a baby boy in 2018 and it came to light recently that Viranica and Vishnu Manchu were expecting again. Now, we have the wonderful news that the couple has been blessed with a baby girl!

After lots of discussions/ deliberations with the beautiful @MsKajalAggarwal; I am planning to do an instagram LIVE of @vinimanchu giving birth to our new baby!!!! Thanks @MsKajalAggarwal . Just love your idea. ❤️ — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) August 8, 2019

Vishnu Manchu took to his Twitter handle to reveal this news to all his fans and followers. His post was an ecstatic one which revealed that "It's a GIRL"!

Check out the post-

It’s a GIRL!!!! It’s a GIRL!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋 — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) August 9, 2019

In recent times, Vishnu has been giving out updates regarding the pregnancy and he had even had an online conversation with Kajal Aggarwal, at the end of which he had accepted her suggestion to Live stream Viranica delivering the baby. However, when Vishnu Manchu posted this news online, Viranica jokingly threatened to kick him out of the delivery room. Following this, Vishnu announced through yet another post that he wasn't going to telecast the delivery.

Ok! Jokes Apart, it’s happening now. The baby is going to be delivered today! Rushing to the hospital now. Praying for the best ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) August 9, 2019