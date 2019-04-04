Vishnu Manchu and Sreenu Vaitla to team up again after 12 years!

Farheen Siddiqui April 04 2019, 4.32 pm April 04 2019, 4.32 pm

Released in 2007, Vishnu Manchu's comedy entertainer Dhee went on to become a huge blockbuster. The film, which was directed by Sreenu Vaitla, is still considered one of the biggest hits of Vishnu’s career. Many reports recently were stating that the director-actor duo is all set to come back for the sequel of Dhee. While no official confirmation was shared from either side, now there is official confirmation that the two are actually getting together after 12 years! Talking to the media, Vishnu announced that he is teaming up with Sreenu for his next.

The actor did not confirm whether the two are getting together for a sequel or not. When we contacted our sources they said, “Vishnu and Sreenu are coming together for another film but it is not known yet whether it is indeed the sequel to their blockbuster film Dhee or not. An official confirmation on that will be given soon.” Well, whether it is a sequel or not, fans sure will be ecstatic to know that this duo will be making another movie! Let’s wait and see whether Dhee gets a sequel or not.

Vishnu will be next seen in his film titled Voter. This movie is going to be a Telugu-Tamil bilingual and it is the first feature of Vishnu in Tamil. The movie will have Surbhi as the leading lady and it is being produced by John Sudheer Pudhota under Rama Reels banner. Music for the film has been composed by SS Thaman. Stay tuned for more updates!