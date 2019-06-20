In Com Staff June 20 2019, 11.06 pm June 20 2019, 11.06 pm

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah has been the talk of the town for quite a few months now. This film, which stars Sidharth and Kiara Advani, went on floors in May. The film’s shoot started in Chandigarh and it is being directed by Vishnu Varadhan, of Billa fame. This movie will be marking his directorial debut in Bollywood. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who fought courageously in the India-Pakistan war in 1999 and was posthumously awarded the Paramvir Chakra. Now, the latest that we hear from our sources is that the first schedule of the film has been wrapped up! They also informed us that the Kargil War portions have been completed.

According to our sources, “Shershah's first schedule is wrapped. This schedule happened for 20 days and they shot the Kargil War portions in this schedule. The next major schedule will start in August or September, as per the availability of shoot locations and the actors.” Well, that sure is great news, right? Kiara will be seen playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra’s girlfriend Dimple Cheema, while Sidharth will play the hero. Sidharth and Kiara have met with the family of Captain Batra too. Reports state that Sidharth is making sure he gives his all for the role, thus he wants to spend more and more time with real-life soldiers.