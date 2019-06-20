In Com Staff June 20 2019, 11.43 pm June 20 2019, 11.43 pm

When an injury curtailed his cricketing career, Vishnu Vishal turned to acting and made his debut with the sports-based movie Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. Being the natural performer that he is, he immediately shot to the limelight in a very short time. Vishnu Vishal's last release Ratsasan, turned out to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018 and is even considered the top hit of his career. The movie made such a splash that it is now being remade in Telugu too. Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal has been in the headlines for a number of reasons, including his divorce and then a rumoured relationship with Jwala Gutta. Now, Vishnu is again in the headlines but for the right reasons. He has announced his next project - the 18th of his career.

Taking to his Twitter account, Vishnu Vishal revealed details of his next project, which is going with the working title VV18. The huge news is that Vishnu Vishal will be co-starring with one of his best friends - Vikranth, in this new project. To be directed by Sanjeev, this movie will be bankrolled by Anand Joy, under the Sujataa Entertainments banner. This will be the maiden production venture from this banner. Anand Joy was earlier a part of Home Movie Makers, which is owned by Sujataa Vijayakumar, Jayam Ravi's mother-in-law. Anand floated this new banner sometime back and announced that his first project would be announced soon and it has come out today. Another huge plus for this movie would be Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has been roped in to score the music. An even bigger plus is that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is penning the screenplay and dialogues for this movie.

Very happy to announce the details of #VV18 with my bestie @vikranth_offl Script Penned by d super @VijaySethuOffl & Directed by @Dir_sanjeev A dream to work in @thisisysr Musical Thank u @SujataaE @anandjoy006 to have made this happen:)🙏Need all ur blessings:) @onlynikil pic.twitter.com/aLWTLMBZki — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) June 20, 2019