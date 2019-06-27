In Com Staff June 27 2019, 11.40 pm June 27 2019, 11.40 pm

Some time back, it was announced that Amala Paul would be pairing up with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time, in his newly launched movie, which is going by the working title VSP 33. However, after a while, it was announced by this movie's makers that Amala Paul had been replaced by Megha Akash. Reports stated that Amala Paul had made some unreasonable demands which could not be met by the producers. Breaking her silence on this issue, the Ratsasan actress issued a statement early on Thursday morning. In the statement, she slammed the producers of the movie, Chandaraa Arts. She stated that she had not made any unreasonable demands and also added that she had been shopping for her costumes in the movie with her own money when she received a text message informing her that she had been replaced in the movie. Following this statement from Amala Paul, her Ratsasan co-star Vishnu Vishal posted a couple of tweets, extending his support for her.

Responding to Amala Paul's tweet, Vishnu Vishal has appreciated her for taking up a bold stance on this issue and also added that the general perception in such cases is that the actors are always at fault. He also added that he himself had faced such situations numerous times and had wanted to reveal to the public about how badly he was treated by different producers at various times. He also mentioned that irrespective of all these issues, the actors consider producers to be their 'Modhalaali' (meaning employer), and keep quiet. In the following tweet, he mentioned the flip side of things too. He had stated that just like a coin has two sides, cinema, too, has so. He also mentioned that he has worked with some really good producers as well. Vishnu Vishal rounded off his comments with a statement telling that it was high time actors speak up about the emotional, physical and professional injustice meted out to actors.

Here's Amala Paul's post: