Some time back, it was announced that Amala Paul would be pairing up with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time, in his newly launched movie, which is going by the working title VSP 33. However, after a while, it was announced by this movie's makers that Amala Paul had been replaced by Megha Akash. Reports stated that Amala Paul had made some unreasonable demands which could not be met by the producers. Breaking her silence on this issue, the Ratsasan actress issued a statement early on Thursday morning. In the statement, she slammed the producers of the movie, Chandaraa Arts. She stated that she had not made any unreasonable demands and also added that she had been shopping for her costumes in the movie with her own money when she received a text message informing her that she had been replaced in the movie. Following this statement from Amala Paul, her Ratsasan co-star Vishnu Vishal posted a couple of tweets, extending his support for her.
Responding to Amala Paul's tweet, Vishnu Vishal has appreciated her for taking up a bold stance on this issue and also added that the general perception in such cases is that the actors are always at fault. He also added that he himself had faced such situations numerous times and had wanted to reveal to the public about how badly he was treated by different producers at various times. He also mentioned that irrespective of all these issues, the actors consider producers to be their 'Modhalaali' (meaning employer), and keep quiet. In the following tweet, he mentioned the flip side of things too. He had stated that just like a coin has two sides, cinema, too, has so. He also mentioned that he has worked with some really good producers as well. Vishnu Vishal rounded off his comments with a statement telling that it was high time actors speak up about the emotional, physical and professional injustice meted out to actors.
Here's Amala Paul's post:
The producers have ousted me from VSP33 only because of their regressive thought process and nothing else. Everything else is that you hear is just fodder for gossip mongers. In the end, the truth alone triumphs! #vsp33 #thetruth
According to her statement, Amala has listed out the times she has gone out of her way to help various production houses, keeping the welfare of the movie in mind. She also cited examples like for the upcoming movie Adho Andha Paravai Poley, for which she agreed to stay in a village hut to facilitate the tight budget and shoot schedules. She mentioned that she had even taken on a full-day's shoot expense to help the team out. For another example, Amala stated that she had agreed to a very low remuneration amount and had also completed working in the movie after receiving just the advance amount. She was highly critical of Chandaraa Arts and stated that the reason for them removing her from the project was mainly because of their patriarchal, egoistic mindset and that it had happened only after the release of her Aadai's teaser.Read More