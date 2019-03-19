Vishnu Vishal inks three-film deal with leading Bollywood production house

The blockbuster success of Vishnu Vishal’s exciting thriller Ratsasan gave him a new peak in Kollywood, with offers knocking his door day by day. The actor, who has slowly become busy as a producer as well, has been listening to a lot of scripts off late. And interestingly so, three of the films that he picks will be co-produced by popular Bollywood production house Viacom18, who are stepping into Tamil quarters in full force.

Though the complete details for these films are yet to hit the marquee, Vishnu and his team are confident that they will be highly interesting films with premises that have a pan-Indian approach and sensibilities. The actor’s home banner VV Studioz will be bankrolling these projects in association with Viacom 18. Close to three months have passed since Vishnu badly injured himself on the sets of his bilingual forest drama Kaadan, which is helmed by Prabhu Solomon. The actor suffered an injury to his spinal cord along with lots of bruises and was bedridden for the past few weeks. However, things have come back to normalcy right now, as he will be resuming shoot very soon.