Vishnu Vishal officially announces his divorce, requests privacy!

While things have been flowing very positively for Vishnu Vishal with the astounding success of his psycho thriller Ratsasan, his personal side has taken some stick as his marriage with Rajini Natraj has now ended in a divorce. Vishnu and Rajini got married in 2011 and even have a son Aryan, who the couple will be co-parenting hereon. The actor sent out an official statement on Tuesday, announcing the separation openly while requesting the media to respect their privacy.

The statement read out, “Dear friends and well-wishers, I wish to inform you that Rajini and I have been separated for over a year and now legally divorced. We have a beautiful son and our top priority will always be to co-parent our kid and give him the best. We have spent some wonderful years together and we will always remain good friends and respect each other. In the best interest of our kid and our families we request you all to respect our privacy.”

On the work front, Vishnu has Sillukuvarpatti Singam lined up for release on the 21of December. This will be the actor’s return to a full-fledged comedy on the lines of his Velainu Vandhutta Vellakaran. He also has Prabhu Solomon’s Kaadan and Ezhil’s Jagajala Killadi in hand, which will hit the screens next year.