Vishnu Vishal on CSK vs RCB game: "What a boring start to IPL 2019"

It is finally that time of the year. The most anticipated sports event of India, the Indian Premier League, is here to entertain one and all. While fans are gearing up to watch their favourite cricketers play it out on the field, it looks like celebrities are also extremely excited about this T20 cricket league. Yesterday, it was Chennai Super Kings versus Royal Challengers Bangalore and obviously, that is reason enough to be glued to the TV screens. But while most of the people loved the match, Vishu Vishal did not seem too content.

The actor took to Twitter to announce that it was a boring start to the IPL 2019. He also said that although it was a good game for the Chennai Super Kings, the pitch on the ground was bad and he hopes it is given more life in the future games. The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium AKA Chepauk Stadium is where the game was played last night. The IPL 2019 is going to clash with the General Elections and also will be followed by the ICC World Cup this year.

Wat a boring start to #IPL2019 but a good game for #CSK ...hope the Cheapuk PITCH is given some life in d future games ... — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) March 23, 2019

Coming back to Vishnu Vishal, the actor is currently recovering from a spine injury. He has a lot of films in his kitty and is all geared up to get back into action. He has signed a new project where he will be sharing screen space with Vikranth. The screenplay of this film has been penned by none other than Vijay Sethupathi. Though the start to IPL 2019 didn't work out for Vishnu Vishal, the upcoming year seems perfectly lined up for him!