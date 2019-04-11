Vishnu Vishal to team up with director Vasanthabalan for Lyca Productions next venture

In Com Staff April 11 2019, 4.44 pm April 11 2019, 4.44 pm

While Lyca Productions are bankrolling Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar under AR Murugadoss and commenced the film with a pooja on Wednesday (10th April) in Mumbai, we have an update on this production house's another venture. According to our sources, Lyca will be collaborating with talented director Vasanthabalan for a new project. This film is said to have Vishnu Vishal as the hero. When we contacted director Vasanthabalan regarding this, he said, "Yes, it is true that I am in talks to direct a film starring Vishnu Vishal, but nothing has been put onto papers yet."

Vasanthabalan is known for his content rich films like Veyil, Aravaan and Angadi Theru. He also made Kaaviya Thalaivan about the stage artists of yore. Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Vechika and Siddharth played the lead roles and the film was loved by the critics but did not go down well with the masses. He is right now doing a film called Jail, which has GV Prakash as the hero. The film is in its final stages of production and is expected to be a landmark film in GVP’s career. The actor himself has composed the music for Jail.

On the other hand, Vishnu Vishal had an injury recently which incapacitated him. The actor is now slowly but steadily recovering. His last film Silukkuvarpatti Singam did not meet with the audiences' expectations and failed at the box office. But his film before Silukkuvarpatti Singam - Ratchasan directed by Mundasupatti Ram, was widely praised and is also being remade in Telugu now. Currently, Vishnu Vishal is working on Jagajala Killadi with Ezhil. At this juncture, a film with director Vasanthabalan under the banner of Lyca Productions, is sure to boost up the morale of the actor.