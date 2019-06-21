In Com Staff June 21 2019, 9.35 pm June 21 2019, 9.35 pm

Whenever an actress or an actor gets married, the photos and videos from the ceremony break the Internet. Just yesterday, Malayalam actress Vishnupriya tied the knot with Vinay Vijayan and the photos from the ceremony are being circulated on several social media sites. For those who do not know, Vinay is the son of director-producer East Coast Vijayan. The wedding ceremony took place yesterday at Alappuzha Camerlot Convention Centre. Actors Bhama, Sarayu, Sruthi Lakshmi were also spotted at the function. The bride was dressed in a red traditional saree and needless to say, she looked ethereal. The groom too looked handsome in his traditional shirt and mundu.

Reports state that the couple’s reception will be held on June 29 at Al-Saj International Convention Centre in Thiruvananthapuram and many stars of Mollywood are expected to turn up at this event! Vishnupriya is a popular model and dancer but she is best known for her stints on the small screen. The actress debuted through her 2007 film Speed Track. In this film, she was seen playing a supporting role. Soon, she played the lead role in the movie Keralotsavam in 2009. Since then she has played many small and big roles in major films. She has also forayed into Tamil Cinema with the film Naanga which released in 2011.

