Vishnuvardhan memorial to now come up in Mysuru, High Court passes order!

It has been nine long years since the decision for building a memorial for the late Kannada matinee idol Vishnuvardhan was first taken. However, the construction of this memorial has been facing a lot of challenges from different quarters. Now, finally it has been decided that the memorial will come up in Mysuru, near Udbur Gate, which is located on Manadavadi Road. The Karnataka High Court, earlier this week, gave the go-ahead for the construction of this memorial. The order was passed by vacating a civil injunction earlier issued by a Mysuru Court. And now, according to reports the family members have stated that work on the memorial will begin soon.

The memorial was initially planned at Abhiman Studio in Uttarahalli, Bengaluru, where the actor had been cremated. Later, the Government allocated an alternative land. This piece of land too got embroiled in a controversy as it came under the buffer zone of the Turahalli forest. Thankfully, now finally a decision has been reached as to where the memorial will be built. Speaking to a leading daily, actor Aniruddha Jatkar, the late Vishnuvardhan's son-in-law says, “We are happy with the court order. We are yet to receive a copy of the court order but are hoping that there will be no more hurdles for the memorial. We are also looking at providing a platform to train artistes and to stage plays by amateur artistes at the venue. There will be a photo exhibition that traces the journey of the late Vishnuvardhan, as well.”

The memorial is set to be constructed by Vishnu Pratishtana Trust and reports state that work will start once the Lok Sabha elections are over. The trust is headed by Chief Minister HD Kumarasamy. It is to be noted that the government had earlier allocated five acres of land and also five crore for the construction of this memorial. Stay tuned for further updates...