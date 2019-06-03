In Com Staff June 03 2019, 10.09 am June 03 2019, 10.09 am

Vishwak Sen’s fans were patiently awaiting the release of his film Falaknuma Das. However, when it released last Friday, it failed to strike a chord with the people. It is the Telugu remake of the superhit Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries. Set in an old city backdrop, the film revolves around a short-tempered Das (Vishwak Sen) and his allies, who idolise the local goon, Shankar Bhai. While the film has garnered around Rs. 1.30 crores, according to reports, word of mouth for the film has not been all that great. Now, this afternoon Vishwak Sen has made some rude comments through a video and abused people who did not like the film.

Because of this video, he is receiving severe flak from the people who he abused, after losing his cool. He warned the audience that he will soon land in Hyderabad and will teach them a lesson. Loosely translated, he said, “I will let you know where we will hold the success meet. I am on my way to Hyderabad. I will have to give a fitting answer to all those kids and elders. I will f*** them and their shape will bend out. Those basta***.” People had been calling him a ‘Vijay Deverakonda wannabe’. This must have hurt the actor and it looks like thus he posted this video. While some are laughing off at his comments, few have been hurt very badly by this.

Vishwak Sen's rude comments on people who didn't like the film pic.twitter.com/2DZklHUKh2 — Hyd Movies (@hydmovies) June 2, 2019