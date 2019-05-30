Vishwak Sen reveals why he named the film Falaknuma Das

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 10.03 pm May 30 2019, 10.03 pm

Vishwak Sen is all set to wow the audiences with his upcoming film Falaknuma Das. This film has Saloni Mishra, Harshita Gaur and Prashanthi Charuolingah in the lead roles along with Vishwak. The trailer of the film was released a while back and people appreciated it a lot. The pre-release event of the film was held recently and Nani was the guest of honour in that. In a recent interview, Vishwak was asked why he chose the name Falaknuma Das and how many changes were made from the original Angamaly Diaries. Talking to the media, he revealed that he has made about 50% changes to the script from the original and he also said that the film will have many unexpected moments.

Talking about the film’s title, the actor told the media, “Our film is a remake and the original had its own theme. So, I thought that the film should be based in the old city of Hyderabad as it has a lot of cultures attached to it. That is the reason we also named the film Falaknuma Das.” Talking about when the project shaped up, Vishwak said, “I had already shot for about 20 days for Falaknuma and that is the moment I got an offer to do Ee Nagarainiki Emaindi. As I was the producer of Falaknuma Das, I stopped my film and did that film. Once that film released, I am ready with my prestigious presentation.”

When asked what was more difficult - producing, acting or directing, Vishwak said, “I feel that production was the most difficult. Handling everyone and getting things done on time was a big headache for me. Acting and direction come naturally to me and that was never a problem.” He also revealed to that in his upcoming film Cartoon, he will be seen doing a lot of comedy! Well, it looks like audiences can expect a great film from Vishwak Sen.