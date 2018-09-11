image
Tuesday, September 11th 2018
English
Viswasam: Ajith and team kick off 30-day final schedule in Hyderabad

Regional

Viswasam: Ajith and team kick off 30-day final schedule in Hyderabad

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   September 11 2018, 6.44 pm
back
AjithEntertainmentregionalViswasam
nextExclusive: NOTA director Anand Shankar denies altering script to suit Vijay Deverakonda's image
ALSO READ

Sivakarthikeyan's heartfelt speech about his fans wins hearts

After four films with Ajith, Siva might work with this Tollywood star!

Seema Raja becomes first Sivakarthikeyan film to release in Poland!