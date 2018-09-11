Viswasam: Ajith and team kick off 30-day final schedule in Hyderabad

Swift and solid seems to be the motto of team Viswasam – Ajith’s upcoming commercial entertainer. The team has begun the final schedule of the film in Hyderabad, where they will be shooting for close to 30 days. The entire shoot for the film will be wrapped up after this schedule.

The post-production work for Viswasam is simultaneously in progress, as the makers wish to finalize the first copy well in advance, before the release in January 2019.

The recently released first look poster of the film featured Ajith in dual shades – one of an elderly man with the backdrop of the Mumbai city, the other of the younger self in a Madurai-Theni setting. Reportedly, the actor will be mouthing the Madurai dialect in the film, which is a favorite for his fans ever since the release of Red back in 2002.

Top Kollywood heroine Nayanthara, who is basking in the success of her two recent hits in Kolamaavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal, has been paired with Ajith for this one. Robo Shankar, Yogi Babu, Vivek and Anikha are also a part of the star-cast for this film, which has music by D Imman.