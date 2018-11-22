Viswasam: Anikha to be Thala Ajith and Nayanthara's daughter in this one!

Anikha Surendran is a talented teen actor who has impressed the audiences with her work in quite a few South Indian films like Yennai Arindhaal, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Bhaskar The Rascal and Miruthan. She also did a great job in the sensitive, much talked about short film Maa, playing a high school girl who becomes pregnant unexpectedly. Anikha's next Tamil venture is Thala Ajith - Nayanthara starrer Viswasam, which is gearing up for a huge release in January for Pongal 2019.

In a recent interview to a web portal, Anikha said that she will be playing the daughter of Ajith and Nayanthara in the film and that she will be playing an important role with a lot of combination scenes with both the lead stars. She also said that it was fun to work with Ajith again and converse with him on a lot of topics.

Interestingly, Anikha played Ajith’s daughter in Yennai Arindhaal and Nayanthara’s daughter in Bhaskar The Rascal while in Viswasam, she gets to be the daughter to both of them.

Anikha also confirmed that Ajith will be having two distinct looks in the film, as hinted in the first look poster which was launched many months back.