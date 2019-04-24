Viswasam cinematographer Vetri goes to Bollywood for Kanchana’s remake titled Laxmi

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 7.53 pm April 24 2019, 7.53 pm

The fourth part of Kanchana franchise hit the screens recently and if trade pundits are to be believed, the film has earned major collections at the box office although the critics have panned the film left right and centre. This horror comedy’s popularity has reached the north of Vindhyas too and soon Bollywood will also be threatened and amused by its remake. As reported by us earlier, Raghava Lawrence goes to Hindi through this film as a director and Akshay Kumar is reprising the role of Lawrence in Hindi in the film titled as Laxmi.

We do have some additional inputs on this project in Hindi about one of the technical departments. Our sources inform, “Viswasam cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy will be cranking the camera for the Hindi version of Kanchana. The film shooting started a couple of days back with a song sequence.” It is to be noted that Vetri had worked in the latest version of Kanchana series also and had established himself as an able cameraman in many of his works that include all the Ajith’s films with Siva which are Veeram, Vedhalam, Vivegam and Viswasam besides other projects such as Vengai, Thenavattu etc.

Coming back to the Hindi version of Kanchana, it has been stated that the story is a little tweaked to suit the sensibilities of the Hindi audience. While the Tamil version had Lawrence as a scaredy-cat, the Hindi version would be just opposite of this with Akshay being a very fearless person. Kiara Advani will play Akshay’s wife and there would just be one ghost entering Akshay’s body which would be that of the transgender Laxmi’s spirit.