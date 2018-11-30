image
Friday, November 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Viswasam: Director Siva gives some interesting insights into Thala Ajith and Nayanthara starrer

Regional

Viswasam: Director Siva gives some interesting insights into Thala Ajith and Nayanthara starrer

LmkLmk   November 30 2018, 1.18 pm
back
EntertainmentnayanthararegionalSivaViswasam
next2.0 box office: Rajinikanth's film breaks record in Chennai city
ALSO READ

2.0 Box Office Report: Close to 100 cr in worldwide gross

Deepika Padukone’s fans label her 'most beautiful bride', get royally trolled

Amitabh Bachchan’s career was saved by Salim Khan, says actor Kabir Bedi